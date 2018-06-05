NHL Ref, Cancer Survivor Garrett Rank Qualifies for US Open

Garrett Rank, an NHL referee and cancer survivor, has qualified for the 118th U.S. Open.

By Scooby Axson
June 05, 2018

NHL referee Garrett Rank has qualified for next week's U.S. Open. Rank became an NHL official in 2014 and was also diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011.

Rank, a 30-year-old from from Elmira, Ontario, clinched a spot in the Open after tying for first at a regional qualifying tournament in Roswell, Ga.

In the 36-hole qualifying event, Rank shot 2-under earning one of the three spots available.

He had a chance to play in the 2016 Canadian Open, which is played during hockey's offseason. He finished tied for 77th in the tournament. Rank has also played in 15 USGA championships.

The U.S. Open, from Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in New York will start June 14.

