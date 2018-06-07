Tiger Woods will get an up-close-and-personal look at the two best players in the world at next week's U.S. Open, as the 14-time major champion will play the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills with world No. 1 Justin Thomas and No. 2 Dustin Johnson. The group will tee off the 1st tee at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday.

The USGA released tee times for Thursday and Friday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and there are a number of groupings that feature multiple stars. Rory McIlroy, who won the 2011 U.S. Open, will begin the quest for his fifth major alongside Jordan Spieth, the 2015 U.S. Open champion, and Phil Mickelson, who has six second-place finishes but has yet to win a U.S. Open. That group will go off the 10th tee at 8:02 a.m.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, who won last year at Erin Hills, is grouped with Bubba Watson and Jason Day. This group, which has four majors between it (Watson has two, while Koepka and Day each have one), will start their tournamet on the 1st hole on Thursday at 7:40 a.m.

Hideki Matsuayama, Rickie Fowler and Marc Leishman will play together. The USGA grouped the top three Spanish players together: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Woods has won three U.S. Opens, including his last major triumph in 2008 at Torrey Pines. He has not played in the event since 2015 at Chambers Bay, when he shot a two-day total of 16-over par. He beat just four players in the field for his worst-ever finish in a major championship.

The 118th U.S. Open kicks off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, NY., on Thursday, June 14.

Here is a full list of tee times:

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Harold Varner, Gastonia, N.C.; TBD; Matthieu Pavon, France

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Idyllwild, Calif.; Chesson Hadley, Raleigh, N.C.; (a) Harry Ellis, England

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Dylan Frittelli, South Africa; (a) Doug Ghim, Arlington Heights, Ill.

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Jimmy Walker, Boerne, Texas; Justin Rose, England

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Bagdad, Fla.; Jason Day, Australia; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, England; Danny Willett, England; Ian Poulter, England

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Fresno, Calif.; Andrew Johnston, England; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.; Matthew Fitzpatrick, England; Matt Kuchar, Sea Island, Ga.

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark; Shubhankar Sharma, India; Patrick Rodgers, Avon, Ind.

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Blacksburg, Va.; Tom Lewis, England; (a) Jacob Bergeron, Slidell, La.

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – (a) Kristoffer Reitan, Norway; (a) Luis Gagne, Costa Rica; Cole Miller, New Tripoli, Pa.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Mickey DeMorat, Merritt Island, Fla.; (a) Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla.; Calum Hill, Scotland

Thursday (June 14), hole #10 / Friday (June 15), hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Knoxville, Tenn.; Sebastian Munoz, Colombia; Matthew Southgate, England

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Gardendale, Ala.; (a) Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass.; Jason Scrivener, Australia

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – David Bransdon, Australia; Eric Axley, Knoxville, Tenn.; Tyler Duncan, Columbus, Ind.

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – (a) Garrett Rank, Canada; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Aaron Baddeley, Australia

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Alexander Levy, France; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Patrick Cantlay, Long Beach, Calif.

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Paul Casey, England; Satoshi Kodaira, Japan; Branden Grace, South Africa

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Patrick Reed, Houston, Texas

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Marc Leishman, Australia; Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Charles Howell, Orlando, Fla.; Bill Haas, Greenville, S.C.; Charley Hoffman, San Diego, Calif.

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Russell Knox, Scotland; Matthew Wallace, England

8:46 a.m. – 2:31 p.m. – (a) Shintaro Ban, San Jose, Calif.; Sung Joon Park, Republic of Korea; Timothy Wilkinson, New Zealand

8:57 a.m. – 2:42 p.m. – Dylan Meyer, Evansville, Ind.; Sulman Raza, Eugene, Ore.; Chris Naegel, Wildwood, Mo.

Thursday (June 14), hole #1 / Friday (June 15), hole #10

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Brian Gay, Windermere, Fla.; Dean Burmester, South Africa

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – TBD; (a) Chun An Yu, Chinese Taipei; Wenchong Liang, People's Republic of China

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Russell Henley, Charleston, S.C.; Aaron Wise, Las Vegas, Nev.; Peter Uihlein, Jupiter, Fla.

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – Tony Finau, Lehi, Utah; Luke List, Seal Beach, Calif.; Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.

1:14 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Spain; Jon Rahm, Spain; Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, England; Francesco Molinari, Italy; Alexander Noren, Sweden

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Australia; Kyle Stanley, Gig Harbor, Wash.; Pat Perez, Scottsdale, Ariz.

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Goshen, Ky.; Dustin Johnson, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Tiger Woods, Hobe Sound, Fla.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Haotong Li, People's Republic of China; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Auburn, Ala.; (a) Braden Thornberry, Olive Branch, Miss.; Brandt Snedeker, Nashville, Tenn.

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – TBD; (a) Ryan Lumsden, Scotland; James Morrison, England

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Cameron Wilson, Rowayton, Conn.; (a) Will Grimmer, Cincinnati, Ohio; (a) Philip Barbaree, Shreveport, La.

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – (a) Rhett Rasmussen, Draper, Utah; Michael Hebert, Atlanta, Ga.; Michael Block, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Thursday (June 14), hole #10 / Friday (June 15), hole #1

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Matthew Jones, Australia; Ryan Fox, New Zealand; Shota Akiyoshi, Japan

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – Paul Waring, England; (a) Theo Humphrey, Greenwich, Conn.; TBD

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Richy Werenski, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Roberto Castro, Atlanta, Ga.; Ollie Schniederjans, Alpharetta, Ga.

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – (a) Noah Goodwin, Corinth, Texas; Richie Ramsay, Scotland; Kenny Perry, Franklin, Ky.

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.; TBD; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Tequesta, Fla.; Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Ernie Els, South Africa; Steve Stricker, Madison, Wis.; Jim Furyk, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Adam Scott, Australia; Martin Kaymer, Germany

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Ross Fisher, England; Adam Hadwin, Canada

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; TBD; Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Australia; Brian Stuard, Jackson, Mich.; (a) Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif.

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – (a) Franklin Huang, Poway, Calif.; Sebastian Vazquez, Mexico; Michael Miller, Mount Kisco, N.Y.

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Christopher Babcock, Shoreline, Wash.; (a) Timothy Wiseman, Corydon, Ind.; David Gazzolo, Riverside, Calif.

(a): amateur