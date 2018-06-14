SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Tiger Woods is playing his first two rounds at the U.S. Open alongside the world's top two players: Dustin Johnson (No. 1) and Justin Thomas (No. 2).

It's just Woods' second start in a major after a yearlong absence due to spinal fusion surgery, and he's playing in his first U.S. Open since missing the cut in 2015. In his return to major championship golf, Woods finished in a tie for 32nd at the Masters in April.

The 14-time major champion has shown signs of his past greatness in this latest comeback, highlighted by a T-2 at the Valspar Championship, a T-5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T-11 at the Players Championship. In his most recent start at the Memorial, Woods had one of the worst putting weeks of his career but still managed a T-23 thanks to crisp ball striking.

Johnson comes into the tournament in ideal form, as he won last week's FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis by six shots. He punctuated that victory, which saw him retake the world No. 1 ranking from Thomas, with a hole-out on the 18th hole for eagle.

Thomas is currently first in the FedEx Cup standings (Johnson is second) thanks to his two wins on the season, at the the CJ Cup in October and the Honda Classic in February. The 2017 PGA Championship winner has five top 10s in 11 starts this year and has yet to miss a cut.

We'll provide live updates and analysis as Woods plays his first round.

Fashion watch

For those concerned, Tiger's rocking a navy shirt with grey pants. It's a warm day here in Southampton, but the persistent breeze is keeping things from getting too warm.

It’s happening, it’s happening. Tiger arrives at Shinnecock. pic.twitter.com/EMcpDGBPrW — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) June 14, 2018

Hole 1: Triple Bogey, +3 for day

An absolutely disastrous start for the three-time U.S. Open champion, especially considering where he hit his tee shot. Woods found the fairway with a driving iron then airmailed a short iron woefully long of the green. This despite a back pin that gave players plenty of green to work with short of the flag. Woods' first flop shot attempt landed short of the pin then rolled back down a slope—this will happen all week, as the areas around Shinnecock's greens are mowed down. He then attempted to putt up the slope, but once again the ball didn't get nearly far enough and rolled back down to his feet. He over-compensated on the next putt, leaving himself seven feet for double-bogey, a putt he missed on the right side.

That's a triple to start the U.S. Open for Woods, who is now 15-over par in his last 23 opening holes in the U.S. Open.