Three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods opened this year's edition with a disastrous triple bogey Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Woods found the fairway with his tee shot, but landed his next one short of the green. He later missed a seven-foot putt for double bogey.

Hello there, 🐅, so nice to have you back in the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/9lciLqXZUd — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2018

Woods is playing with the world's top two players — No. 1 Dustin Johnson and No. 2 Justin Thomas. It's just Woods' second start in a major after a yearlong absence due to spinal fusion surgery, and he's playing in his first U.S. Open since missing the cut in 2015.

Woods won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

Follow Woods, Johnson and Thomas at the Open here.