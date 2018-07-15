Tiger Woods on Phil Mickelson Matchup: "Trying to Make it Happen"

Tiger Woods spoke publicly for the first time about his blockbuster TV match play event against Phil Mickelson on Sunday.

On July 6, Mickelson said negotiations couldn't be completed for the attempted July 3 date, but Woods spoke on Sunday before the British Open next week.

"We are still working on it," Woods said. "It's not there yet, but certainly we are working on it and trying to make it happen."

The event could feature a $10 million payday, which Patrick Reed believes should come from the pockets of the two stars.

"Well, of course that's what he would like to see," Woods said of Reed. "I would like to see him put up that money."

"It's a ridiculous amount of money," Mickelson said to Golf.com. "No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."

Woods and Mickelson have warmed up to each other after years and years of, to put it kindly, a respectful distaste for one another. The two players, who have combined to win 19 majors and spent years perched atop the world rankings, played a practice round before the Masters and have both spoken about softening toward each other as they advance deep into the home stretches of their respective careers. Shipnuck's story details their mutual warming-up process, which he says began at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Still, the budding friendship hasn't stopped either man from taking good-natured jabs at the other, jokes that in hindsight might have been made with this match in mind. Back at the Players, after he proposed the match, Mickelson wondered whether Woods "wants a piece of me." To that, Tiger repsonded, "First of all...big picture. How many times have we both won on Tour?" Woods, for the record, has 79 PGA Tour victories to Mickelson's 43.