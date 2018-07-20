Tiger Woods has made the cut for just the third time in his last eight major starts.

Woods posted back-to-back 71s to post a two-day total of even par at the British Open at Carnoustie. He began Saturday's third round six shots behind co-leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner.

Woods has employed a conservative strategy at a firm and fast Carnoustie, hitting mostly irons of tees as he's prioritized finding fairways over distance. He's often left himself 200+ yards for his second-shot approaches, and he'll likely have to be more aggressive if he's to make a charge on Moving Day.

Woods tees off at 8:15 a.m. EST alongside Shaun Norris, a 36-year-old South African ranked No. 126 in the world.

Follow along with us all day as we track Tiger's progress.

Hole 7, Par 4 - Birdie, -2 for day, -2 for tournament

Another good swing with an iron off the tee set Tiger up to attack another flag. It was yet another 9-iron, and this one finished about 15 feet right of the flag. His birdie effort wasn't a particularly good one, as he either played for far too much left-to-right break or hit a pull, because it went by almost a foot too far left. Another tap-in par, and Tiger's had a relatively stress-free round since that long par save on 1. Par 3 up next.

Hole 6, Par 5 - Birdie, -2 for day, -2 for tournament

A beautifully played hole results in Tiger's second birdie of the day, and all the sudden he's just four back.

Tiger went driver off the tee and flew it past a bunker that snagged Phil Mickelson's ball about 10 minutes before. He had 250 into the green and hit a high cut that found the front of the putting surface but left a bending 100-ish footer for eagle. His lag effort was pretty decent and he converted a seven-footer for birdie right in the heart. He's now two under for the day and two under for the tournament. Great start for Tiger, and it could have been even better had he converted on 2. His ball striking looks solid today.

Hole 5, Par 4 - Par, -1 for day, -1 for tournament

Tiger went conservative with a 4-iron and left himself 191 yards. He tried to hit a high draw but left it out a bit right, finishing about 40 feet from the hole. A bit of a misread on the birdie putt, but it's a two-putt par.

This has been talked about at length, but it's difficult to go flag hunting from 191 yards. Carnoustie forces you to make choices about how aggressive you want to be off the tee, and there are certainly steep penalties if you get aggressive and miss just a little. But if you're trying to make a move up the leaderboard on Moving Day, perhaps a more aggressive strategy off the tee would do well.

Hole 4, Par 4 - Birdie, -1 for day, -1 for tournament

Finally in the red. Tiger went with a 3-wood off the tee and found the right side of the fairway. His sand wedge approach was controlled nicely, leaving about seven feet straight up the hill for birdie. The putt was dead-center.

1st birdie on the card ⭕@TigerWoods is 5 back at #TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/TSKXQfFvHr — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 21, 2018

That was an absolutely must make, so it's huge that he converted. Tiger has now birdied this hole each of the first three days. Let's see if he can pick up another at 5—Phil Mickelson just birdied it—before stepping to the par-5 6th.

Hole 3, par 4 - Par, E for day, E for tournament

Tiger went with 7-iron on this 355-yard hole, as there are a host of pot bunkers around 280 that are absolute death. He split the fairway and left another 9-iron, this time from 165. It was right on line but a full club short, and his approach didn't get over a ridge in the middle of the green that guards a back pin. Shaun Norris' birdie effort was on the same line as Tiger's and gave him a good read, and his 40-footer looked good the entire way before sliding just by on the high side.

Another par. It's a steady start, but there is red all over the board. Tiger needs to get it going in the right direction soon, as you have to do all your damage in the first 15 holes at Carnoustie. That finishing stretch is just too brutal to expect any more birdies coming in, so there's some urgency to get some birdies early in the round.

Hole 2, par 4 - Par, E for day, E for tournament

Bit of a missed opportunity there. Deviating from past days' strategy of iron off the tee, Tiger smashed driver way down the second fairway. He hit a little tight draw pitching wedge approach that was perfect for distance and finished about 10 feet right of the hole. Tiger played for a little too much right-to-left break and the putt went begging on the high side.

A tap-in par for a solid par-par start, but that was a good look at birdie. If you're going to shoot a low one and move up the leaderboard, those are the ones you have to make.

Hole 1, par 4 - Par, E for day, E for tournament

Tiger went conservative for the third straight day off the first tee, though his iron drifted into the first cut of rough on the right and left a poor angle to the pin. He tugged his 9-iron approach and found some thick rough left of the green. His bump-and-run didn't roll out as much as he'd have liked, leaving about 12 feet for par. He rolled that one right in the center to avoid dropping a shot at the 1st.

Sometimes, a good par save on the first can put a jolt into the round, especially when it comes with a putt of some length. Let's see if that's the case with Tiger.

On a side note, Shaun Norris started his weekend round at a major with Tiger Woods with a birdie. Impressive.