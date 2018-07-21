How to Watch the Open Championship: Final Round Tee Times, TV Schedule, Channels, Live Stream

Everything you need to keep up with the British Open's final round.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 21, 2018

The 147th Open Championship will conclude Sunday, July 22.

With the major tournament coming to a close, Tiger Woods is in contention for his 15th major. It's his first Britsh Open in three years after missing the cut in 2015, but Woods came out strong and is tied for sixth at five under. 

Last year, Jordan Spieth won the tournament at just 23-years-old. He shot 65, 69, 65 and 69 in his four rounds and finished just three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar. Spieth has a share of the lead with Xander Shauffele and Kevin Kisner at nine under heading into Sunday's final round.

Check out how to watch this year's finish below.

TV schedule

Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Live stream: Golf Channel and theopen.com

Tee times: Get tee times for all four rounds of the Open Championship here.

Tee Times List (all times ET)

   
Beau Hossler 03:00
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kiradech Aphibarnrat      03:10
Si-Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau 03:20
Keegan Bradley, Luke List 03:30
Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith 03:40
Paul Dunne, Tyrrell Hatton 03:50
Brooks Koepka, Cameron Davis 04:00
Kevin Na, Brett Rumford 04:10
Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson 04:20
Ryan Fox, Gavin Green 04:30
Gary Woodland, Shubhankar Sharma 04:45
Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Locke (a) 04:55
Rhys Enoch, Matthew Southgate 05:05
Jason Day, Marcus Kinhult 05:15
Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin 05:25
Brandon Stone, Sung Kang 05:35
Stewart Cink, Thomas Pieters 05:45
Julian Suri, Lee Westwood 05:55
Marc Leishman, Tom Lewis 06:05
Jason Dufner, Ross Fisher 06:15
Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler 06:30
Eddie Pepperell, Phil Mickelson 06:40
Bernhard Langer, Pat Perez 06:50
Patrick Cantlay, Michael Kim 07:00
Lucas Herbert, Shaun Norris 07:10
Louis Oosthuizen, Sean Crocker 07:20
Satoshi Kodaira, Thorbjorn Olesen 07:30
Danny Willett, Ryan Moore 07:40
Kyle Stanley, Haotong Li 07:50
Byeong Hun An, Chris Wood 08:00
Yusaku Miyazato, Erik Van Rooyen 08:15
Tony Finau, Zander Lombard 08:25
Charley Hoffman, Adam Scott 08:35
Austin Cook, Justin Rose 08:45
Zach Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood 08:55
Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar 09:05
Alex Noren, Webb Simpson 09:15
Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari 09:25
Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner 09:35
Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 09:45

Golf

