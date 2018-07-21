The 147th Open Championship will conclude Sunday, July 22.

With the major tournament coming to a close, Tiger Woods is in contention for his 15th major. It's his first Britsh Open in three years after missing the cut in 2015, but Woods came out strong and is tied for sixth at five under.

Last year, Jordan Spieth won the tournament at just 23-years-old. He shot 65, 69, 65 and 69 in his four rounds and finished just three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar. Spieth has a share of the lead with Xander Shauffele and Kevin Kisner at nine under heading into Sunday's final round.

Check out how to watch this year's finish below.

TV schedule:

Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Live stream: Golf Channel and theopen.com

Tee times: Get tee times for all four rounds of the Open Championship here.

Tee Times List (all times ET)