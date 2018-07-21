Everything you need to keep up with the British Open's final round.
The 147th Open Championship will conclude Sunday, July 22.
With the major tournament coming to a close, Tiger Woods is in contention for his 15th major. It's his first Britsh Open in three years after missing the cut in 2015, but Woods came out strong and is tied for sixth at five under.
Last year, Jordan Spieth won the tournament at just 23-years-old. He shot 65, 69, 65 and 69 in his four rounds and finished just three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar. Spieth has a share of the lead with Xander Shauffele and Kevin Kisner at nine under heading into Sunday's final round.
Check out how to watch this year's finish below.
TV schedule:
Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
Live stream: Golf Channel and theopen.com
Tee times: Get tee times for all four rounds of the Open Championship here.
Tee Times List (all times ET)
|Beau Hossler
|03:00
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|03:10
|Si-Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau
|03:20
|Keegan Bradley, Luke List
|03:30
|Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith
|03:40
|Paul Dunne, Tyrrell Hatton
|03:50
|Brooks Koepka, Cameron Davis
|04:00
|Kevin Na, Brett Rumford
|04:10
|Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson
|04:20
|Ryan Fox, Gavin Green
|04:30
|Gary Woodland, Shubhankar Sharma
|04:45
|Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Locke (a)
|04:55
|Rhys Enoch, Matthew Southgate
|05:05
|Jason Day, Marcus Kinhult
|05:15
|Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin
|05:25
|Brandon Stone, Sung Kang
|05:35
|Stewart Cink, Thomas Pieters
|05:45
|Julian Suri, Lee Westwood
|05:55
|Marc Leishman, Tom Lewis
|06:05
|Jason Dufner, Ross Fisher
|06:15
|Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler
|06:30
|Eddie Pepperell, Phil Mickelson
|06:40
|Bernhard Langer, Pat Perez
|06:50
|Patrick Cantlay, Michael Kim
|07:00
|Lucas Herbert, Shaun Norris
|07:10
|Louis Oosthuizen, Sean Crocker
|07:20
|Satoshi Kodaira, Thorbjorn Olesen
|07:30
|Danny Willett, Ryan Moore
|07:40
|Kyle Stanley, Haotong Li
|07:50
|Byeong Hun An, Chris Wood
|08:00
|Yusaku Miyazato, Erik Van Rooyen
|08:15
|Tony Finau, Zander Lombard
|08:25
|Charley Hoffman, Adam Scott
|08:35
|Austin Cook, Justin Rose
|08:45
|Zach Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood
|08:55
|Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar
|09:05
|Alex Noren, Webb Simpson
|09:15
|Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari
|09:25
|Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner
|09:35
|Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
|09:45