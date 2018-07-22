Most golfers have to have their "A" game when competing for majors, especially in the final round.

Not Eddie Pepperell.

Pepperell admitted he had a little too much to drink and showed up for the final round of the British Open a bit hungover.

"I was a little hungover. I won't lie. I had too much to drink last night,” he said.

"And I was so frustrated yesterday, that today was really, I wouldn't say a write–off, but I iddn't feel I was in the golf tournament. Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn't have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67. So, you know, it's a funny game."

The 27-year-old finished his final round with five birdies to finish the Open at –5.

Now that's an impressive feat. He basically admitted showing up to the course with a headache and smelling like 90 proof.

Just imagine if Pepperell would have been hungover before every round, he might have won this tournament by 10 shots.