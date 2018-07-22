Eddie Pepperell Plays British Open Final Round Hungover; Still Shoots 67

By Scooby Axson
July 22, 2018

Most golfers have to have their "A" game when competing for majors, especially in the final round.

Not Eddie Pepperell.

Pepperell admitted he had a little too much to drink and showed up for the final round of the British Open a bit hungover.

"I was a little hungover. I won't lie. I had too much to drink last night,” he said.

"And I was so frustrated yesterday, that today was really, I wouldn't say a write–off, but I iddn't feel I was in the golf tournament. Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn't have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67. So, you know, it's a funny game."

The 27-year-old finished his final round with five birdies to finish the Open at –5.

Now that's an impressive feat. He basically admitted showing up to the course with a headache and smelling like 90 proof.

Just imagine if Pepperell would have been hungover before every round, he might have won this tournament by 10 shots.

