In what was the most encouraging performance since his return to golf, Tiger Woods shot a 71 on Sunday at the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland to finish five-under par for the tournament.

Woods finished tied for sixth place on the tournament, which was won by Italian Francesco Molinari with a score of -8.

Tiger displayed it all across four days in Scotland, hitting some beautiful drives and some timely putts.

It was the 42-year-old's best finish since the 2011 Masters, when he held a share of the lead on the final day but settled for a third place finish behind Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. The tournament was his last finish inside the top-10 at a major event.

The 14-time major winner hasn't won such an event since 2008, when he endured through a grueling 18-hole playoff and sudden death hole to win the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

After performances like Sunday, don't be surprised to see Tiger hoist his 15th trophy sometime soon.