When is the Last Time Tiger Woods Won a Major Championship?

Woods was oh so close to bringing in his 15th Major Championship on Sunday.
With an encouraging performance at the British Open this weekend, Tiger Woods was extremely close to winning his 15th major championship.
Woods shot a 71 on Sunday in Carnoustie, Scotland to finish five-under par for the tournament. He finished tied for sixth place on the tournament, which was won by Italian Francesco Molinari with a score of -8.
The 14-time major winner hasn't won such an event since 2008, when he defeated Rocco Mediate at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
In that tournament, Woods famously hit a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to send it to an 18-hole playoff on the following day. However, the two stayed ties after the playoff, sending the game to a sudden death hole, which Woods won by shooting an even par.
Tiger had knee surgery just two days later and missed the rest of the 2008 season. He hasn't won a major since then and, before today, he had not finished top-10 at a major event since the 2011 Masters.