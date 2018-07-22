When is the Last Time Tiger Woods Won a Major Championship?

With an encouraging performance at the British Open this weekend, Tiger Woods was extremely close to winning his 15th major championship.

Woods shot a 71 on Sunday in Carnoustie, Scotland to finish five-under par for the tournament. He finished tied for sixth place on the tournament, which was won by Italian Francesco Molinari with a score of -8.

The 14-time major winner hasn't won such an event since 2008, when he defeated Rocco Mediate at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

In that tournament, Woods famously hit a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to send it to an 18-hole playoff on the following day. However, the two stayed ties after the playoff, sending the game to a sudden death hole, which Woods won by shooting an even par.

Tiger had knee surgery just two days later and missed the rest of the 2008 season. He hasn't won a major since then and, before today, he had not finished top-10 at a major event since the 2011 Masters.