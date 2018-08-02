Report: Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson Match Set For Thanksgiving Weekend

Anticipated Tiger vs. Phil showdown to reportedly take place over Thanksgiving weekend.

By Scooby Axson
August 02, 2018

The one-on-one match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will take place over Thanksgiving at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, reports ESPN's Mike Greenberg.

The Thanksgiving weekend event will be on either Friday, Nov. 23 or Saturday, Nov. 24, according to the report.

No purse has been announced, but previous reports say there will be $10 million at stake.

Both players are competing in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational this weekend at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

"It's a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone," Mickelson has said when asked if the match would take place.

