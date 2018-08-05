Tiger Woods Shoots 73 at Bridgestone, Posts Worst Weekend of Season

In his last round at a course that has been so kind to him, Tiger Woods struggled mightily on Sunday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 05, 2018

Tiger Woods made a textbook birdie on the 18th at Firestone Country Club on Sunday and punctuated it with a signature fist pump. 

Unfortunately for Woods, the fist pump was of the ironic variety, as he struggled mightily on Sunday en route to a three-over 73 that featured two double bogeys and just five pars all day. 

In his swan song at a course that has been so kind to him throughout the years—he's a nine-time winner of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational— Woods faught erratic ball striking for the second consecutive day. After shooting 66-68 to place himself within striking distance of the leaders heading into the weekend, Woods posted the same 73 number on Saturday to tumble out of contention. 

That made what will likely be his last-ever competitive round at Firestone a virtual practice round for next week's PGA Championship. This will be the last WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, as this event will be replaced in the World Golf Championships rotation by the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which will make its debut on the PGA Tour schedule next season. 

“I was trying to be aggressive as possible and fire at everything," Woods told reporters after the round. "It was either going to be a 62 or a 72.”

The day started in terrific fashion, with four solid swings and birdies on the first and second holes. He would make the turn in one-under 34, but his bogey on 10 would serve as a harbinger of uneven play to come. He would make just one par on the back nine to go along with three birdies, three bogeys and two double-bogeys for a four-over 40. 

Next up for Woods is Bellerive, where he'll chase major number 15. He is paired alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas for the first two rounds. 

