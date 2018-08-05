Georgia Hall of England Wins Women's British Open

Georgia Hall is the first British winner of the Women's British Open since 2004. 

By Associated Press
August 05, 2018

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England - Georgia Hall of England reeled in long-time leader Pornanong Phatlum in a final-round duel at Royal Lytham to win the Women's British Open for her first major title on Sunday.

Roared on by the large galleries in her home country, the 22-year-old Hall only took the lead for the first time after a 20-foot putt for birdie at the 16th hole and stayed steady to post 5-under 67. She won by two shots from Pornanong (70).

Hall is the first English major winner since Karen Stupples won this event in 2004, and the fourth overall along with Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas.

