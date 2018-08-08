Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died from acute myeloid leukemia after battling it for nearly two decades.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Lyle's wife, Bri, said in a statement to ESPN. "He passed away peacefully at 8:20 p.m. last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends."

Bri announced on August 2 that he was ending his cancer treatment and entering palliative care. On August 8, Lyle slipped into a coma, the Golf Channel reported.

Lyle battled cancer for two decades, after he was first diagnosed with leukemia in 1999 at the age of 17. After entering remission, he earned his PGA Tour card in 2007 and won two tournaments in the Web.com Tour in 2008.

When Lyle's cancer returned in 2012, he beat it and went on to compete in 42 tournaments, including 20 PGA Tour events. The Australian reached a career-high world ranking of 142nd and competed in over 250 world-ranked events. His last tournament was the Western Australia PGA Championship in May 2017, where he tied for 45th.

However, Lyle's cancer came back for a third time in July 2017 and he underwent a haploidentical transplant in December. During the summer, Lyle started to experience trouble with his vision and speech, as the cancer took a toll on his body.

After learning that Lyle entered palliative care in August, many golfers tweeted out their support for him and wore yellow ribbons in his honor at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational. Lyle often wore a yellow bucket hat while playing.

Lyle is survived by his wife and two daughters, Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.