European Tour Sends Wrong Tommy Fleetwood $154,000 British Open Payout

David Davies - PA Images/Getty Images

The wrong Tommy Fleetwood received more than $154,000 in his bank account last week from the European Tour.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 08, 2018

The wrong Tommy Fleetwood received more than $154,000 in his bank account last week from the European Tour.

The one who should have received the money finished 12th in the British Open. 

The Fleetwood who did get the money is an Orlando-area golfing pro. 

"I didn't know at first where the money came from because it just appeared as a wire transfer," the Orlando golfer told USA Today. "When it [fully] got posted to my account, that's when it said European PGA Tour. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out whose money it really was."

One of the Florida pro's friends posted a picture of Fleetwood's account to Twitter on Wednesday.

The Florida pro told USA Today he played one European Tour event in 1989 but the mix-up was likely cause he recently applied for a European senior event. 

Fleetwood returned the money and it went to the British Open finisher. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)