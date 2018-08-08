The wrong Tommy Fleetwood received more than $154,000 in his bank account last week from the European Tour.

The one who should have received the money finished 12th in the British Open.

The Fleetwood who did get the money is an Orlando-area golfing pro.

"I didn't know at first where the money came from because it just appeared as a wire transfer," the Orlando golfer told USA Today. "When it [fully] got posted to my account, that's when it said European PGA Tour. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out whose money it really was."

One of the Florida pro's friends posted a picture of Fleetwood's account to Twitter on Wednesday.

The Florida pro told USA Today he played one European Tour event in 1989 but the mix-up was likely cause he recently applied for a European senior event.

Fleetwood returned the money and it went to the British Open finisher.