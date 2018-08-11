Watch: Matt Wallace Nails a Hole-in-One at the PGA Championship

Matt Wallace nailed a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship on Saturday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 11, 2018

Matt Wallace nailed a hole in one at the PGA Championship on Saturday. 

It happened on the par-3 16th hole. Wallace's approach landed just short of the flag before rolling right into the center of the cup.

The 28-year-old Englishman seemed to not believe it, throwing his hands in the air. 

After retrieving the ball, Wallace didn't keep it and instead tossed it to the crowd. 

Through 16 holes, Wallace was tied for 20th at five under par. Brooks Koepka holds the lead. 

See a full look at the PGA Championship leaderboard here

 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)