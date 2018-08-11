Matt Wallace nailed a hole in one at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

It happened on the par-3 16th hole. Wallace's approach landed just short of the flag before rolling right into the center of the cup.

The 28-year-old Englishman seemed to not believe it, throwing his hands in the air.

After retrieving the ball, Wallace didn't keep it and instead tossed it to the crowd.

The atmosphere at Bellerive right now is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iuvrQgwIdE — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018

Through 16 holes, Wallace was tied for 20th at five under par. Brooks Koepka holds the lead.

