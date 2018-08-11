Steph Curry might have missed the cut for the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, but he still ended the tournament on a good note.

The Warriors star announced that the Ayesha and Stephen Curry Foundation is donating $25,000 to the GoFundMe account for Web.com Tour member Scott Harrington and his wife, Jenn, who is battling Hodgkins Lymphoma. Jenn was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in May, according to the PGA Tour.

Scott is currently on leave from the tour to be at home with his wife.

Curry told reporters on Friday that he spoke to Scott on the phone that morning to share the news.

"When it comes to my participation this year, I was made aware of Scott Harrington," Curry said. "It was a good conversation this morning that I had with him, just to let him know how, obviously everybody out here on the Tour, and everybody I've talked to that knows him, says so many great things about him and his family, and are thinking about him during the tough time right now."

No guaranteed contracts out here.@Warriors guard @StephenCurry30 gets it.



Longtime #WebTour pro Scott Harrington (@ScottyGlf) took a leave to be with his wife Jenn as she battles cancer.



And Curry wanted to help out. ⛳️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aBY0ZKJAP0 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 11, 2018

The tournament's title sponsor, Ellie Mae, is also donating $15,000 to the Harrington family.

Curry started the tournament shooting 71 in the opening round on Thursday. However, he struggled on Friday, where he shot a 16-over-par 86. Curry finished last in the field at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif, ending his tournament at 17 over as he missed the cut.

The NBA player is no stranger to the Web.com Tour. Curry made his amateur debut at the same tournament last year, shooting 74 on both Thursday and Friday, missing the cut.