Highlights: Tiger Woods Posts 66 on Moving Day to Vault Up PGA Leaderboard

Tiger Woods shot 66 for the second straight day to move up the leaderboard at Bellerive. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 11, 2018

Tiger Woods shot four-under 66 on moving day at the PGA Championship to vault into contention heading into Sunday's final round at Bellerive. 

Woods birdied five of his first eight holes and made the turn in four-under 31 before making nine pars on the back side, the most disappointing of which came at the par-5 17th. 

Woods hit two perfect shots to give himself a 19-foot putt for eagle, then burned the right edge with an effort that carried a little too much speed. His four-footer for birdie caught the left lip and did not fall for one of the most buzz-killing pars you'll ever see. 

After play was suspended due to inclement weather on Friday, Woods resumed his second round early Saturday morning and played his final 10 holes in even par to post 66. He was six shots back of the lead heading into the third round.

Here are highlights from Woods' round. 

A birdie at the first hole to jumpstart the round:

Another at the second after a picture-perfect approach just past the flag. 

After getting out of position on 4, he laid up with his second then nearly holed a pitch for birdie. 

He changed from a white, striped-shirt to a blue one—he's been doing that regularly, as he's been sweating profusely in the hot and humid St. Louis heat. Woods then birdied the par-5 6th, which played as the hardest hole on the course for the field. 

He then followed it up with a third straight birdie on 7.

The high point of his back nine came at 10, where he once again got up-and-down for par after driving it out of position. A solid fist bump before this one even fell in the cup.

He finished with the brutal par on 17 then missed another makeble birdie at 18 for 66. 

Woods is 10 under on the front 9 this week and two over on the back, due in large part to his bogey-double bogey start to the tournament after teeing off on 10 at Thursday. 

Had he made the eagle putt, he would have had a good chance of getting into the final group on Sunday. He won't be there in the final round, but he is within striking distance at a second-consecutive major after finishing T-6 at the British Open three weeks ago. 

