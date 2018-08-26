Tyrrell Hatton Buys New Putter at Golf Galaxy on Saturday, Shoots 64 on Sunday

"The best $172 I've ever spent," Hatton said after shooting 64 at the Northern Trust on Sunday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 26, 2018

Sometimes in golf, a tiny change can have a huge effect on your game. 

British world No. 23 Tyrrell Hatton, who will be on the European Ryder Cup team, was so frustrated with his putting after shooting 73 on Saturday at the Northern Trust that he went to Golf Galaxy and bought a new Ping putter. Straight off the rack—he just went in, bought a $150 putter and put it in the bag for the final round. 

He promptly shot a bogey-free, seven-under 64 on Sunday, which was the best round of the day by a full three shots when he finished. 

Hatton is a Ping staffer, so it's more than likely that he had some familiarity with the model he ended up buying. But still, it's not often you see a player head into a golf equipment store and buy something off the rack like an Average Joe. 

Hatton will finish in the top 30 this week and will advance to the second tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs, which is the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston. You gotta think he'll keep the new flatstick in the bag.

