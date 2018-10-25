"The Match" is finally happening. On Nov. 23, Tiger Woods will face off against Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head, winner-takes-all match play showdown in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Turner Sports set the pay-per-view price at $19.99 and will be available through Turner's B/R Live platform, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, and others. No tickets will be sold to the public.

Mickelson, 48, and Woods, 42, have been adversaries long before their relationship softened in recent years. The two played practice rounds together at the Masters and the WGC-Bridgestone. They were also grouped together during the first two rounds of the Players Championship. Mickelson and Woods worked together as part of the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup efforts.

News of a potential match-play showdown between Woods and Mickelson first broke in July, which is the month that the match was initially slated for. After failing to reach an agreement, the two announced that the match would take place on Thanksgiving weekend. WarnerMedia released a statement providing more details of the anticipated matchup on Thursday.

According to the release, Woods and Mickelson will selectively make side-challenges during the match that could raise the stakes.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming showdown:

Date: Friday, Nov. 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Place: Shadow Creek Gold Course in Las Vegas

Prize: $9 million, winner-takes-all

TV Channel: Pay-per-view on DirecTV

Price: $19.99

Live Stream: B/R Live and AT&T U-Verse

Odds: Woods -200, Mickelson +170