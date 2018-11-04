Doris Chen was disqualified from LPGA Tour qualifying school after her mother moved her ball from out of bounds, Golfweek reports.

Chen, who won the 2014 individual NCAA Champion, hit a drive that finished out of bounds left of the 17th hole at Pinehurst No. 7. That's when her mother moved the ball back into play—that itself is not a penalty, but Chen then played the ball even after she and her caddy were made aware of what happened, per Golfweek.

Because Chen did not correct her mistake before the next hole, she was disqualified under Rule 15-3b.

Chen issued an explanation of what happened on Twitter, denying any knowledge of her mother's actions.

"I have to firmly clairfy that my caddie, the volunteer nor I at the time who were searching for the ball saw anything of suspicious," she wrote.

With God’s grace I decide to move on. Please respect my privacy. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/O79JcdKVON — Doris Chen (@DCHEN_03) November 4, 2018

The rest of golf Twitter didn't seem to buy her account.

Calling what Doris Chen did a “penalty” is an understatement of the highest order. — Mathis (@JasonMathisLive) November 4, 2018

Should be a lifetime ban. Shameful. https://t.co/NxkPEawjk1 — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) November 4, 2018

Chen made just $643 in 12 starts on the Symetra Tour this season.