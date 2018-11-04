Report: Former NCAA Champion DQ'd from LPGA Q School After Mother Moves Ball

Chen was told that the ball was moved from out of bounds and played it anyway. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 04, 2018

Doris Chen was disqualified from LPGA Tour qualifying school after her mother moved her ball from out of bounds, Golfweek reports

Chen, who won the 2014 individual NCAA Champion, hit a drive that finished out of bounds left of the 17th hole at Pinehurst No. 7. That's when her mother moved the ball back into play—that itself is not a penalty, but Chen then played the ball even after she and her caddy were made aware of what happened, per Golfweek. 

Because Chen did not correct her mistake before the next hole, she was disqualified under Rule 15-3b. 

Chen issued an explanation of what happened on Twitter, denying any knowledge of her mother's actions. 

"I have to firmly clairfy that my caddie, the volunteer nor I at the time who were searching for the ball saw anything of suspicious," she wrote. 

The rest of golf Twitter didn't seem to buy her account. 

Chen made just $643 in 12 starts on the Symetra Tour this season. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)