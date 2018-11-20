Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are only three days away from playing head-to-head in "The Match," but they're already starting the trash talk.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mickelson predicted that he will birdie the first hole. He also said he was "willing to risk" $100,000 on his prediction because "that's how good I feel heading into this match." Woods challenged Mickelson to up the stakes and double his bet.

Here's Tiger and Phil making a $200k bet that Phil will birdie the first hole#TheMatchpic.twitter.com/v7mQIAJy2m — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) November 20, 2018

After the two golfers agreed to the $200,000 bet, Mickelson and Woods joked about how they would fare on the first hole.

On Nov. 23, Woods and Mickelson will face off in a winner-takes-all match play showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The prize will be $9 million, but both players will be able to make side bets. The proceeds will go to charities of their choice.

In October, Mickelson was interviewed at a Lakers–Nuggets game and teased betting Woods $50,000 on missing putts during the showdown.

Turner Sports set the pay-per-view price at $19.99 and will be available through Turner's B/R Live platform, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and others. No tickets will be sold to the public.