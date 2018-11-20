Watch: Phil, Tiger Make $200,000 Bet That Phil Will Birdie First Hole of 'The Match'

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson thinks he will birdie the first hole of "The Match."

By Jenna West
November 20, 2018

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are only three days away from playing head-to-head in "The Match," but they're already starting the trash talk.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mickelson predicted that he will birdie the first hole. He also said he was "willing to risk" $100,000 on his prediction because "that's how good I feel heading into this match." Woods challenged Mickelson to up the stakes and double his bet.

After the two golfers agreed to the $200,000 bet, Mickelson and Woods joked about how they would fare on the first hole.

On Nov. 23, Woods and Mickelson will face off in a winner-takes-all match play showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The prize will be $9 million, but both players will be able to make side bets. The proceeds will go to charities of their choice.

In October, Mickelson was interviewed at a Lakers–Nuggets game and teased betting Woods $50,000 on missing putts during the showdown.

Turner Sports set the pay-per-view price at $19.99 and will be available through Turner's B/R Live platform, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and others. No tickets will be sold to the public.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)