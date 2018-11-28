Coming into this year's Ryder Cup, Patrick Reed was known among golf fans as "Captain America," a deserved nickname given his fiery competitiveness and on-course success in team matches. He was a combined 10-3-5 in four appearances representing the U.S., doing the majority of his damage while paired with Jordan Spieth.

Then Le Golf National happened.

Captain Jim Furyk opted to pair Reed with Tiger Woods, not Spieth, and the pairing lost both of its matches as the U.S. was shellacked by Europe, 17.5-10.5. Reed did win his Sunday singles match, beating Tyrell Hatton 3&2.

Shortly after the matches finished, Reed famously told the New York Times that he felt "blindsided" by the pairing and said he disgreed with Furyk's decision to sit him twice.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," Reed said. "I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success."

ROSENBERG: Patrick Reed's Complaints After His Ryder Cup Struggles Are Plainly Ridiculous

You'd be forgiven for thinking—given the meh on-course play and ugly post-Cup spectacle—that the Captain America nickname is no longer appropriate. Reed was asked ahead of this week's Hero World Challenge if that is the case.

“No, still 3-0 in [Ryder Cup] singles,” he said, per Golf Channel.

"It’s something that I love and cherish and hopefully will continue playing really good golf when I represent the country and keep on bringing it in those events,“Being 3-0 in singles is something cool because you always want to feel like you can be counted on toward the end, especially during a Ryder Cup.”

Say what you want about Reed, but the man surely does not lack confidence.