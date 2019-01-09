Steph Curry-Hosted PGA Tour Event Will Not Happen in 2019

Curry and the PGA Tour had picked a date for Sept. 2019, but negotiations fell through and the event will not happen this year. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 09, 2019

Plans for a Stephen Curry-hosted PGA Tour event that was supposed to debut in 2019 have been put on hold. The news was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle

Curry and the Tour had selected a site—Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif., near San Francisco—and a mid-September date for the tournament. The Tour was planning on formally introducing the new event in the next few weeks, but negotiations with would-be title sponsor Workday unexpectedly fell through, according to the Chronicle, and a replacement sponsor could not be found in ample time to host the event this fall. 

The Tour denied that sponsorship issues were the reason for the cancellation, instead citing a simple shortage of time to prepare for a brand-new event. 

“We are still committed to bringing an event to San Francisco,” Curry told The Chronicle. “It just won’t be this year.”

Lake Merced's membership voted to approve a $3.8 million course improvement plan, of which $2.8 million was to be paid by Octagon, a sports management company that would have run the event. It is unclear whether that project will move forward now that the event is not happening.

There's a chance the tournament could happen at Lake Merced in 2020, or it could debut as late as 2021 at Harding Park, which is contractually prohibited from hosting a PGA Tour event before the public course hosts the 2020 PGA Championship. Curry, a scratch handicap who has competed in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic each of the past two years, has said he would prefer to host the event at a public course in keeping with his mission of growing the game. 

