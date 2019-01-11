Making three eagles in one round is incredibly rare. Last season, Justin Thomas made eagles more frequently than any player on Tour: one every 86.8 holes. So making three over the course of 18 is, clearly, more than just a statistical anomaly.

Still, it's not completely unheard of. Most PGA Tour courses feature four par 5s, and most of those par 5s are reachable in two, giving players ample opportunities for eagle putts.

Chez Reavie made three eagles on Friday at the Sony Open...but none of them came on a par 5...and none of them came via an eagle putt. No, Reavie holed out for eagle on a par 4 three separate times. And we're not talking chip-ins.

He started on the back nine and got his day off to a ridiculously good start, holing out for the first big bird on his very first hole, from an even 100 yards. He did it again, this time from 149 yards, on the par-4 16th. The unlikely hat trick was complete on the second hole, where he found the bottom of the cup from 135 yards.

This is absolutely unbelievable. Reavie had 3 eagles today on par 4s and not one came from driving the green.



(he started on back 9)

Hole 10 - Holes out from 100 yards.

Hole 16- Holes out from 149 yards.

Hole 6 - Holes out from 135 yards.



Odds on that? A billion to one? https://t.co/OzMofkwHyg — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 11, 2019

Buoyed by those eagles but set back by a double bogey on 4, Reavie shot a five-under 65 for a two-day, 10-under total of 130. He trailed Matt Kuchar by four.

The best players in the world go full seasons without holing out from 100 yards or further. Reavie, ranked world No. 63, just did it three times in one round.

Unbelievable.