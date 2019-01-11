Chez Reavie Makes Three Hole-Out Eagles on Par 4s in Second Round of Sony

Chez Reavie had one of the more spectacular rounds you'll ever see today at the Sony Open. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 11, 2019

Making three eagles in one round is incredibly rare. Last season, Justin Thomas made eagles more frequently than any player on Tour: one every 86.8 holes. So making three over the course of 18 is, clearly, more than just a statistical anomaly. 

Still, it's not completely unheard of. Most PGA Tour courses feature four par 5s, and most of those par 5s are reachable in two, giving players ample opportunities for eagle putts. 

Chez Reavie made three eagles on Friday at the Sony Open...but none of them came on a par 5...and none of them came via an eagle putt. No, Reavie holed out for eagle on a par 4 three separate times. And we're not talking chip-ins. 

SCORES: Sony Open in Hawaii Leaderboard

He started on the back nine and got his day off to a ridiculously good start, holing out for the first big bird on his very first hole, from an even 100 yards. He did it again, this time from 149 yards, on the par-4 16th. The unlikely hat trick was complete on the second hole, where he found the bottom of the cup from 135 yards.

Buoyed by those eagles but set back by a double bogey on 4, Reavie shot a five-under 65 for a two-day, 10-under total of 130. He trailed Matt Kuchar by four. 

The best players in the world go full seasons without holing out from 100 yards or further. Reavie, ranked world No. 63, just did it three times in one round. 

Unbelievable. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)