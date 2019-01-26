When it comes to life on the PGA Tour, not all under-par rounds are created equal.

Case in point: Tiger Woods shot his third straight subpar round at the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, making three birdies in his last five holes to get in with a one-under 71. But his three-day total of five under will see him enter Sunday more than 10 shots off the lead.

Woods simply hasn't been able to keep pace on a week of ideal scoring conditions in Southern California, where birdies in bunches are a necessity to keep pace with a red-hot Justin Rose.

Woods' ball striking stats were solid—he hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens—but Woods struggled to convert his birdie opportunities for the third straight day, often looking flummoxed by the same greens he's navigated to win eight times: seven Farmers titles and his iconic victory at the 2008 U.S. Open.

"I finally drove it good," Woods told assembled reporters after the round. "Didn't hit my irons very close and again had a bunch of close calls on putts that just didn't go in."

He said his goal for Sunday's final round is to reach double digits under par, which would require a five-under 67.

Moving Day began inauspiciously for Woods, as he mishit a 3-wood with his first tee shot before airmailing the green and making bogey. His first birdie of the day didn't come until the 17th, his eighth hole of the day, though he did add birdies 5, 8 and 9 to ensure he finished in red numbers for the day.

Woods is making his first start of the 2018-19 season and his first official start since winning the Tour Championship last September for his 80th Tour victory. He was in a tie for 46th when he finished his round and would do well to equal his T23 finish a year ago, when he made his first start since coming back from spinal fusion surgery at this same event.