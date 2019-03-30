Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia have been responsible for a fair amount of drama already this year, and they were back at it again on Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

It all started during their quarterfinal match, when Garcia missed an eight-footer for the win on the 7th hole. After missing that putt, Garcia—who surely thought Kuchar had already conceded the par effort, thus tying the hole—backhanded a putt from about six inches. It lipped out.

Matt Kuchar did not have a chance to concede Sergio Garcia's second putt.



Therefore, Garcia lost the hole.



Kuchar told the official he wanted to give Garcia the putt, but that cannot be done retroactively. pic.twitter.com/AJFF8N5J7h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 30, 2019

Well, turns out Kuchar did not give the putt to Garcia by the time he putted it. Kuchar told the rules official that he intended to do so, but he did not verbally convey the concession. So Garcia officially missed that putt and ended up losing the hole to go 2 down.

Garcia, famously not the calmest guy out there, was furious. After missing a putt on the next hole, he took a violent swing over the ball in anger. He was later caught by cameras arguing with Kuchar.

What could Garcia have been saying? Well, there's actually a precedent for this. Back in 2014, Garcia felt he had taken too long in taking a drop earlier in the round, so he gave Rickie Fowler an 18-foot putt as an apology. On-course reporter Jim "Bones" McKay suggested Garcia was telling Kuchar to do the same.

Garcia made headlines for the wrong reasons when he was disqualified from a tournament in February for purposefully damaging putting greens. Kuchar, on the other hand, started quite the scandal when he initially paid his Mexican caddie only $5,000 after winning the Mayakoba Classic for $1.2 million.