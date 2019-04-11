How Many Masters Has Tiger Woods Won?

Woods is one of the all-time leaders in the prestigious tournament.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 11, 2019

Tiger Woods will return to Augusta for The Masters this week. 

Woods won his first Masters at the age of 21 in 1997. Since that first victory, he added another three wins to his total to tie Arnold Palmer for the second-most wins. Jack Nicklaus leads the Green Jacket count with six wins at Augusta. 

Woods' Past Wins:

1997

At 21 years old, Woods captured his first major victory came in the 1997 Masters, which he won by 12 strokes at -18. Woods's four-round score of 270 still stands as the lowest total ever at the Masters. 

2001

After winning the U.S. Open, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2000, Woods won the 2001 Masters to hold all four majors simultaneously. Woods finished -16 to earn his second Masters victory, this time by two strokes. 

2002

Woods became the third player to win back-to-back Masters when he won he second-straight in 2002. He shot 12-under to hold off Retief Goosen and Phil Mickelson and win his seventh major. 

2005

In 2005, Woods won a rain-filled Masters after beating Chris DiMarco on the first hole of a playoff. In the playoff, Woods birdied the 18th hole to take his fourth Masters victory and his ninth major title.

-----

Woods, who has had four back surgeries since 2014, withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March because of a nagging neck strain. He came back to play in the Players Championship the following weekend, however, where he finished tied for 30th. Woods also participated in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play the final weekend of March, where he beat Rory McIlroy in the Round of 16 before falling to Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarterfinals. 

Woods's last victory came this past September, when he won the Tour Championship at East Lake. He also finished as the runner-up in the last major he played in, the 2018 PGA Championship, and his most recent major victory came in 2008, when he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. 

At last year's Masters, Woods finished tied for 32nd. 

