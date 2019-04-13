President Donald Trump wished Tiger Woods good luck ahead of the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

Woods finished the third round by shooting a five-under 67 to post 11 under for the tournament. He's tied with Tony Finau for second behind Franceso Molinari on the leaderboard. After Woods set himself up to possibly win a fifth green jacket on Sunday, President Trump took to Twitter to share why he thinks Sunday could be a "big day."

"Great playing by Tiger Woods (at the) Masters. Tomorrow will be a big day for golf and for sports," he said. "Many fantastic players in the hunt. Ratings Gold – Good luck to all!"

Great playing by @TigerWoods (at the) @TheMasters. Tomorrow will be a big and exciting day for golf and for sports. Many fantastic players in the hunt. Ratings Gold - Good luck to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

The Masters announced on Saturday evening that it will move up Sunday's tee times in an effort to avoid storms headed to the Augusta, Ga., area. Players will tee off No. 1 and No. 10 in an attempt to get more golfers on the course before the bad weather arrives. Sunday's action will now begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and the leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m. ET. CBS will also move up its broadcast to 9 a.m. ET.