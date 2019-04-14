Jack Nicklaus might have been in the Bahamas on Sunday, but he got to a TV in time to watch Tiger Woods win his 15th major championship at the 2019 Masters.

It was Woods' first major victory since 2008 and his first Masters since 2005. Nicklaus, who has 18 major championships and six Green Jackets, thinks its possible for Woods to tie or break his all-time major champoinships record.

"I felt for a long time he was going to win again," Nicklaus said, via phone on "Live From the Masters." "And, you know, the next two majors are at Bethpage, where he’s won [the 2002 U.S. Open], and Pebble Beach, where he’s won [the 2000 U.S. Open]. So, you know, he’s got me shaking in my boots, guys."

Nicklaus congratulated Woods on Twitter.

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Woods shot a final-round 70 after trailing Francesco Molinari by two shots entering the last day. Nicklaus said he got to a TV in time to watch Woods on the No. 12 hole and after that knew Woods was going to win.

"You just watch it all day long and you say, ‘This is a man who is possessed. He’s possessed to win a golf tournament,'" Nicklaus said. "He’s absolutely under total control and he’s going to get it done. And he did.

"I mean there wasn’t any question in mind, after seeing Molinari hit the ball in the water at 12, and Tiger put it on the green. I said, 'Tournament’s over.' It doesn’t make any difference what anyone else is going to do. Somebody is going to make enough mistakes, and Tiger won’t make any, and he didn’t."