Tiger Woods has been the Masters champion for less than 24 hours, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2020 Masters. Woods is the favorite to defend his title, sporting 8-1 odds, per Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook's Jeff Sherman.

A repeat is certainly in play for Woods, but how does the rest of the field stack up?

Check out the 2020 Masters Odds Below:

Tiger Woods: 8/1

Dustin Johnson: 12/1

Rory McIlroy: 12/1

Jordan Spieth: 14/1

Brooks Koepka: 16/1

Justin Rose: 16/1

Ricky Fowler: 16/1

Justin Thomas: 18/1

Jon Rahn: 18/1

Jason Day: 25/1

Bryson DeChambeau: 25/1

Francesco Molinari: 25/1

Tommy Fleetwood: 25/1

Xander Schauffele: 25/1

Tony Finau: 25/1

Hideki Matsuyama: 30/1

Bubba Watson: 30/1

Phil Mickelson: 40/1