Watch: Mike Francesa Gave Tiger Woods Zero Chances at Winning 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods proved all of the doubters, including radio host Mike Francesa, wrong with a win at the 2019 Masters. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 14, 2019

Mike Francesa has been on a roll lately when it comes to inaccurately predicting sports champions, so just go with the opposite of what the radio host predicts and you might have a winner.

In his latest gaffe, Francesa gave Tiger Woods zero chance to emerge victorious at the 2019 Masters, saying, "I cannot see Tiger winning." He said he didn't think Woods could keep his drives on the fairway and he would struggle with his putting.

Well, cut to Sunday when Woods earned his 15th major championship and fifth Green Jacket with a win at the 2019 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Woods shot a final-round 70 on Sunday after trailing Francesco Molinari by two shots entering the last day. It was Woods' first major victory since 2008 and his first Masters since 2005.

In February, Francesa said Virginia "will never win a championship." But the host was bested again in predictions when the Cavaliers earned their first national title in program history with a 85-77 win over Texas Tech on Monday.

