Empire State Building Lit Up Green to Celebrate Tiger Woods' Masters Win

Woods won his first Masters since 2005 with a final-round 70 on Sunday.

By Michael Shapiro
April 15, 2019

The Empire State Building was lit green on Monday in celebration of Tiger Woods' fifth Masters victory and 15th major. Woods' win on Sunday was his first major since 2008 and first win at Augusta since 2005.

Woods' victory isn't the only sports moment to turn the building a new color this month. Virginia's orange and blue appeared in the Manahattan sky last Monday night when the Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech to win their first NCAA championship.

Perhaps the Empire State Building will shine like a Green Jacket again a year from now. Woods is favored to win the 2020 Masters at 8-1. 

 

