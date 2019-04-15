The Empire State Building was lit green on Monday in celebration of Tiger Woods' fifth Masters victory and 15th major. Woods' win on Sunday was his first major since 2008 and first win at Augusta since 2005.

Empire State Building will shine in green tonight after Tiger’s 15th major and 5th green jacket Sunday @TheMasters. @GolfChannel @GCMorningDrive pic.twitter.com/1bNqXdgBAb — Damon Hack (@damonhackGC) April 15, 2019

Woods' victory isn't the only sports moment to turn the building a new color this month. Virginia's orange and blue appeared in the Manahattan sky last Monday night when the Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech to win their first NCAA championship.

The Empire State Building is lit up in blue & orange in honor of @UVAMensHoops’ national championship win. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/UXAI51IpRP — Caslee Sims Jr. (@theyknowSims_) April 9, 2019

Perhaps the Empire State Building will shine like a Green Jacket again a year from now. Woods is favored to win the 2020 Masters at 8-1.