The beginning of April is a very sacred time for golf fans, when the world's greatest golfers compete at the Masters for a chance to win the iconic tournament and secure their place in the sport's history.

Over 250,000 fans travel to Augusta, Ga., each year during the week of the Masters. While tickets to the tournament are highly sought after, you can easily apply online on Masters.com to enter your name in the ticket lottery.

If you don't already have an account, you can sign up using an email address. Shortly after the 2019 tournament ends, you will receive an email announcing that the 2020 lottery application is open. After you apply, you simply wait and hope you get an email saying you've been selected in the drawing, which typically happens in July. You'll be invited to purchase tickets for either the practice round days or tournament days.

You can only fill out one application per person and per address, and all applicants must be 21 years of age or older.