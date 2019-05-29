Tiger Woods's former swing coach made a disparaging remark about women's golf on his Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio show.

"I couldn't name ya like six players on the LPGA Tour," Hank Haney said. "Nah, maybe I could. I'd go with Li, if I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right."

Haney was ostensibly commenting on the high number of world-class Asian players on the LPGA circuit.

"Lexi Thompson...honestly, Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know many."

If you'd prefer to listen to Hank Haney disparage the LPGA and US Women's Open this morning on SiriusXM, here's the audio: https://t.co/WWIItaWAG5 — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) May 29, 2019

The 74th U.S. Women's Open begins Thursday at the Country Club of Charleston, and Haney suggested he had no idea the tournament was this week. His comments come one day after the USGA announced that the purse for the women's open would be raised to $5.5 million. That makes it the richest tournament in women's golf, but the purse is still just 44% of the men's U.S. Open purse, which was just announced as $12.5 million.

Haney, 63, coached Woods from 2004 until 2009, when the two split just before Woods' extramarital affairs became public. Woods won six major championships under Haney's tutelage.

A number of LPGA players have responded to Haney's remarks, including Wie.

As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them. @HankHaney https://t.co/YB25Bl9zoC — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

My last name is Dye @HankHaney. — Kendall Dye (@Kendall_Dye) May 29, 2019

Haney was apparently made aware of the comments while the show was still airing.

Hank Haney on the radio right now:

"I'm getting blown up a bit..."

"I can't remember what I said..."

"I guess people are taking this as racially insensitive."

"So I'm gonna apologize right now if I offended people."

"I guess I said something that made people feel bad." — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) May 29, 2019

Haney wrote The Big Miss: My Years Coaching Tiger Woods in 2013, a book detailing his time coaching the 15-time major champion. Woods has largely declined to speak about Haney since that book was released, and he does not currently have a swing coach.