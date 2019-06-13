2019 U.S. Open Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Koepka and Round One Leaders at Pebble

Quickly

  • Can Brooks Koepka get off to a hot start in pursuit of his third straight U.S. Open? And will we see Masters Tiger or PGA Tiger? Follow along with Round One action from Pebble Beach.
By The SI Staff
June 13, 2019

It's time for the most difficult test in golf: the U.S. Open. 

The year's third major begins Thursday at iconic Pebble Beach in California, where the world's best players have gathered to chase history. There are no shortage of storylines: Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion at this event, and with a victory he'd become the first player to win three straight U.S. Opens since 1905. Tiger Woods returns to the site of perhaps the best golf tournament ever played, when he blew out the field to win the U.S. Open by 15. Phil Mickelson will try once again to win the only major he hasn't in his Hall of Fame career and complete the career Grand Slam. There's also Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose and so many other contenders. 

Each of those men will desperately want to get off to a good start on Thursday. As the saying goes—you can't win the tournament on Thursday, but you certainly can lose it. Follow along with us all day as we provide live updates and analysis on all the action out West. 

Here are some notable Thursday tee times (EST). For full tee times and pairings, click here.

Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy — 10:51 a.m.*

Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day — 11:02 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell — 11:13 a.m.*

Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland — 4:47 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods — 5:09 p.m.

