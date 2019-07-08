Tiger Woods' work ethic is nothing short of legendary. The 15-time major champion is credited with singlehandedly pushing the limits of what is expected of the modern golfer. He's the one who started training like an athlete, both physically and mentally, the one that sparked an era of players who look more like NFL safeties than the classic silhouette of a golfer.

Now 43 years old with a fused back, he's playing fewer events than ever before. But it appears his preparation for the ones he does play is still otherworldly.

Nike's Instagram account posted a video of Woods discussing his body clock preparations for the upcoming British Open, which begins July 18 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

"Wake up!" he says. " It is now 1 a.m. here on the East coast. Why am I doing this right now? Because it is now 6 a.m. at Royal Portrush. I will playing the Open Champinoship there, and in order to be prepared for the time change, I am getting up.

"If you want to succeed, if you want to get better, if you want to win, if you want to accomplish your goals, it starts with getting up early."

This isn't the first time Woods' sleep habits have become a topic of discussion this year. After the final round of this year's Masters was moved up due to expected weather—Woods that tournament, as you'll most certainly remember—Tiger said he would wake up at 3:45 a.m. for a 9 a.m. tee time.

Tee times for the British Open won't be released until next week, but if Woods draws an early one, he'll most certainly be ready.