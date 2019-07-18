David Duval had an extremely relatable round Thursday at Royal Portrush.

The former world No. 1 shot a 20-over 91 in the first round of the Open Championship. That's notable in and of itself, but it's the way Duval shot that score that really makes it interesting.

How about this: he started the day with back-to-back birdies! Things were still going well came back-to-back pars on 3 and 4—he was going along quite nicely, actually, at 2 under through 4.

That's when things went south. Way south.

It started with a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 5th hole. He followed it up with a bogey on 6. But still, he was only 3 over through 6—not great, but far from embarrassing.

Then, things got downright weird.

The 2001 Open champion hit two balls into trouble and found neither one of them. Then he hit a ball that wasn't his, which of course is not allowed, so he was penalized and forced to go back to the tee for his eighth shot. He needed six more to get down from there and it all added up to...checks calculator...a nonuple-bogey 14. Yes, I had to look up nonuple.

.@PepperellEddie’s reaction to David

Duval’s 13 on the 7th - pure shock.



“Oh my word..” 😳 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Wpez1hFzeR — National Club Golfer (@NCG_com) July 18, 2019

The Open's official website first had it as a 13, then a 15, then back to a 14 after review. I'll let the R&A explain why they did that:

This description of David Duval's 14 (changed from a 13 after his round) is wild. Hope the extra shot doesn't cost him making the cut! pic.twitter.com/aF9pVVxT5c — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) July 18, 2019

I just done something I've never done as a professional'' Duval, who stopped playing full-time years ago and is now a Golf Channel commentator, told assembled media after the round. "It was a long day, a rough day."

"A very unique, awful situation," he added.

Duval, 47, has won 13 PGA Tour events in his career and was the world's top ranked player for a short period in 1999.