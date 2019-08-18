Phil Mickelson has been on the PGA Tour for more than 25 years, so he's seen basically everything. Still, this might be a new one.

Lefty almost missed his Sunday tee time at the BMW Championship because his hotel was struck by lightning and caught on fire. According to the five-time major winner, he was evacuated and couldn't access his clothes or clubs as his tee time approached.

How’s this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor,we were evacuated and the place is on fire(only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 18, 2019

Luckily, EMTs were able to help Mickelson access his sticks, and then he motored to Medinah Golf Club just in time for what will almost surely be his last round of the 2018-19 season—Mickelson is unlikely to qualify for the Tour Championship, where only the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will compete.

EMT’s were awesome! I’m going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me🤗 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 18, 2019

Mickelson arrived 30 minutes before his starting time wearing flip flops. He changed his shoes in the parking lot, took a couple practice swings and headed to the course. But, it would appear, he failed to tell his worried mother that he was alright.

Bro-you can’t tweet this stuff until AFTER you call Mom to tell her you’re ok. 🤦‍♀️😂 Just spoke with her. Btw....call her. She would like ‘a word.’ — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 18, 2019

Pros—they're just like us!