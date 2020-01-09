Matt Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods's march toward the all-time wins total will continue through Torrey Pines.

The 44-year-old has announced that he will start 2020 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from January 23-26 in La Jolla, Calif.

"See you soon west coast," he said in a tweet.

Woods has won at Torrey Pines eight times in his career, with his last victory coming in 2013.

Woods is coming off of a rebound year in which he won the 2019 Masters by one stroke, netting him his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open, which he won at Torrey Pines. He also won the first ever PGA Event in Japan, the Zozo Championship, in October 2019.

The childhood prodigy needs just one more win to pass Sam Snead for the all-time wins total in PGA Tour events.

Woods also pledged to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club outside of Los Angeles starting on February 13.

That tournament was where Woods made his PGA Tour debut in 1992. In honor of that, ticket prices will start at $19.92. Besides Torrey Pines, it is Woods's only other commitment of the season so far.