After Patrick Reed appeared to cheat at last month's Hero World Challenge, his attorney is warning Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee to stop repeating the accusations, according to Golfweek.

An attorney for Reed sent Chamblee a cease-and-desist letter on Dec. 13, which Golfweek obtained, to demand he stop calling the golfer a "cheater." The letter would have arrived on day two of the Presidents Cup.

"The purpose of this letter is to obtain assurance that you will refrain from any further dissemination, publication or republication of false and defamatory statements concerning Mr. Reed, including any allegations that he 'cheated' at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas," wrote lawyer Peter Ginsberg, per Golfweek.

The drama began when Reed was seen on camera trying to hit sand near his ball in a bunker. He was penalized two strokes but denied cheating.

Chamblee was one of the many critics who called out Reed following the incident. In the letter, the attorney mentioned how Chamblee criticized the golfer's behavior on a Dec. 9 broadcast when he said, "To defend what Patrick Reed did is defending cheating. It's defending breaking the rules."

When Golfweek contacted Chamblee about the letter, he did not seem concerned about it.

"My first reaction was that someone is so pissed at Patrick Reed that they went back and watched all the nice things I said about him when he won the Masters and was demanding I cease and desist saying nice things," he said. "As I read further and got to the sentence that the tape fully supported him, I wondered how did Patrick Reed find the only lawyer in the world who didn't play golf?"

Golfweek reports that Reed's attorney did not directly threaten a defamation lawsuit but "demanded Chamblee sign a document agreeing not to repeat comments about his client's alleged cheating."

Reed finished third at the Hero World Challenge, two strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.