On the brink of history Tiger Woods will make his 2020 calendar year debut this week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. After captaining the U.S. President’s Cup team to victory in December, Tiger will now embark on his next challenge: breaking the PGA Tour’s all time wins mark.

Woods heads to La Jolla, California with 82 career victories, tied for most all time with Sam Snead. He’ll look to surpass Snead at a golf course where he’s won eight times over his professional career. Woods has been victorious in seven Farmers Insurance Opens as well as the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

In all, five of the top ten players in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up this week in what is the PGA Tour’s second stop on the west coast swing.

Here are three players to keep an eye on this week at Torrey Pines:

Jon Rahm

Rahm has been arguably the hottest player on the planet for almost four months now. After winning back to back events in Europe during the fall, the Spaniard finished second at the Hero World Challenge in December and rang in the new year with a T-10 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Rahm now returns to Torrey Pines where he has had a ton of success. He was the 2017 Farmers Champion and finished T-5 a year ago where he opened the tournament with a first round 62.

Seven of his 12 rounds at Torrey Pines have been in the 60s and his career scoring average at the golf course is 69.

Gary Woodland

The reigning U.S. Open Champion has been flying under the radar of late, which is surprising considering his recent play. Dating back to the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in October, Woodland has reeled off five straight top twenty finishes including a fifth place finish at the ZoZo Championship and a T-7 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Woodland is the perfect player to tackle Torrey Pines’s brawn. He has never missed the cut at The Farmers Insurance Open in 10 starts and has four consecutive top-20 finishes at Torrey including a T-9 a year ago.

Tony Finau

After taking a few weeks off following the President’s Cup, Finau has kicked off 2020 with a bang. The Farmers will mark the third straight week the 30-year-old tees it up after playing in Hong Kong and La Quinta over the last two weeks. Finau’s last three tournaments have produced top-15 finishes and he now returns to Torrey Pines where he’s had consistent success.

All five of his starts at the Farmers have resulted in top-25 finishes including a T-6 in 2018 and a T-4 in 2017.