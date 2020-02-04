Does Phil Mickelson have anything left in the tank? It’s a question we hope to get some clarity on this week at Pebble Beach.

Mickelson is hoping a return to the site of his most recent victory can jumpstart his 2020 season as the PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It was just a year ago that Mickelson, at 48 years old, became the oldest player to win the AT&T. His three-stroke victory marked his fifth win at Pebble Beach and gave hope to a rebirth of his career. Unfortunately, Lefty was not able to find that same magic he had on the shores of Stillwater cove the rest of the season. He managed just one top-20 finish, missing seven cuts along the way.

Now 49 years old, Phil heads to Pebble with renewed hope following a third place finish a week ago in Saudi Arabia.

Along with Mickelson, Dustin Johnson heads to the AT&T following a trip to Saudi Arabia where he finished second. Johnson is a two-time AT&T champion (2009, 2010) and has thrived at Pebble Beach over his career, with a scoring average of 69 in twelve appearances at the AT&T.

Along with the PGA Tour players, celebrities, business moguls and athletes will tee it up in the “Crosby Clambake” which is spread out over Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club for the first three rounds before concluding at Pebble on Sunday.

Here’s a look at who to keep an eye on this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nuts and Bolts:

February 6-9

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,816 yards, Par 72

Spyglass Hill Golf Club

6,953 yards Par 72

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore course)

6,958 yards Par 71

Like:

Jason Day

Will this be the year Jason Day re-establishes himself as one of the premier players in the world? I think we begin to find out this week. Day is in the midst of a 21-month winless PGA Tour drought but recently showed he may be ready to break through after a solid performance at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

Day has always thrived at Pebble Beach, he just hasn’t won there. In 10 starts at the AT&T Day has never missed the cut and has compiled six top-10 finishes including top-fives in four of the last five years. He’s also traditionally putted very well on the Poa Annua greens like he’ll see this week.

Value:

Russell Knox

Knox comes into the week trending in a very positive direction following a T-21 at the Farmers and a T-16 at the Waste Management. The Scot has also enjoyed moderate success the last two years at the AT&T putting together back to back top-15 finishes. Knox is a 2-shot player and this is a tournament that traditionally rewards solid iron play. He currently ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 21st in Greens in Regulation Percentage while also sitting at 16th in scoring average this season.

Sleeper:

Jim Furyk

Yes, he’s 49 years old and has spent more time captaining than playing these days, but Furyk certainly knows his way around Pebble Beach. This week will mark Furyk’s 2020 calendar debut at a spot where the golf course simply fits his game. The 17-time PGA Tour winner is still as accurate as they come with both the driver and irons. He ranked third in Driving Accuracy in 2019 as well as seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach, which should be a key statistic this week. Furyk has missed the cut just twice in 19 career starts at the AT&T and has seven top-15 finishes including a T-14 just last year.