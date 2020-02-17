Imagine teeing up a golf ball at more than 7,500 feet above sea level. You might gain some distance with your driver, right? Now imagine if you were Dustin Johnson, who regularly pounds his driver well over 300 yards, while playing on flat ground. That’s the advantage DJ will take with him this week as he tries to defend his 2019 title at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

The PGA Tour heads south of the border this week as a highly ranked, limited field will compete in the first WGC event of the new year. The tournament will feature no cut—a good incentive to Tour pros—and award a ton of world ranking, FedEx Cup and Olympic points to players in the field.

A year ago Dustin Johnson rolled to a five-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy, which wasn’t even as close as that number. DJ dominated the Club de Golf Chapultepec with his length off the tee firing four consecutive rounds of 67 or better to win the 20th event of his career.

Seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Rankings will head to Mexico City, though Tiger Woods is not one of them. Currently ranked ninth in the world, Woods has decided to skip the event following a disappointing performance at the Genesis Invitational. As of now, Tiger has not announced when he’ll return to action.

World No. 2 Brooks Koepka also decided to pass on a trip to Mexico after a T-43 finish at the Genesis, though No. 3 Jon Rahm and No. 4 Justin Thomas will tee it up this week.

Here’s who to keep an eye on this week in Mexico City.

Nuts and bolts

February 20-23

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Club de Golf Chapultepec

7,345 yards Par 71

Like

Rory McIlroy (6/1)

Fresh off a disastrous Sunday at Riviera the world No. 1 heads to Mexico City motivated to win his first event of 2020. McIlroy was the 54-hole co-leader at the Genesis before faltering on Sunday with a 73, ultimately finishing T-5.

McIlroy has experienced solid success in Mexico City in two starts at Chapultepec. He finished T-7 in 2017 and was runner up to Dustin Johnson a year ago, attacking the course with his length. Rory averaged 343 yards off the tee in last year’s event which included a 410-yard drive. Look for more of the same this year in Mexico City.

Dustin Johnson (8/1)

It’s simply impossible not to take a look at the defending champ this week. Johnson is a two-time winner at Club de Golf Chapultepec and is a combined 47 under par since the event moved to Mexico City in 2017. DJ knows how to use his length to his advantage at the high altitude, routinely being able to hit irons or fairway woods off the tee to set up approach shots with his wedges.

Johnson also arrives in Mexico playing some solid golf. He charged to within one shot of the lead on Sunday at the Genesis before finishing T-10 and is putting the ball well, ranking 16th in SG: Putting this season on Tour.

Value

Tommy Fleetwood (22/1)

Where have you been Tommy Fleetwood? The 11th ranked player in the world has been a stranger to North America over the past six months, choosing to play in Europe and the Middle East instead. Fleetwood hasn’t teed it up in a North American event since the Tour Championship back in August.

The Englishman has been playing well, though. He won the Nedbank Golf Championship in South Africa back in November and finished second at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

He’s also had success in Mexico City, compiling three top-20 finishes since the tournament moved there, including a runner up finish in 2017.

Sergio Garcia (50/1)

Sergio is another Euro who has thrived in Mexico City. The Spaniard made his return to the PGA Tour last week at the Genesis Invitational where he finished T-37 and now looks to build off of that with a trip to Chapultepec where he’s racked up three consecutive top-15 finishes, including back to back top-10s.

Garcia has broken par in all 12 of his competitive rounds in the WGC-Mexico event, including five rounds of 68 or better.

Sleeper

Tyrell Hatton (100/1)

Hatton is another European player who we don’t hear a ton about and tends to excel in the Mexico City event. He primarily plays on the European Tour, with just a handful of North American events each year.

Currently ranked 35th in the world rankings, Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open in November and had top-20 finishes at the WGC HSBC Champions and CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in the fall.

Hatton has never finished outside the top 20 at Club de Golf Chapultepec and was T-3 in 2018, which included a round of 64. He ranked first in SG: Approach last season on the European Tour.