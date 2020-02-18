In celebration of Black History Month, one of the PGA Tour’s brightest young stars is showing off his heritage in a unique way on the golf course.

Cameron Champ has teamed up with Nike to celebrate Black History Month and honor the legacy of his late grandfather Mack Champ. A child of bi-racial parents, Cameron has been wearing one black and one white shoe during the first two PGA Tour events in February.

The Air Max 97 footwear was a collaboration with Nike that included a specially designed polo with a silhouette of Cam’s grandfather who passed away this past fall.

“The shoes represent my proud heritage and feature the saying Papa Champ always reinforced with me, ‘It’s not where you’re from, it’s where you’re going,’" Cameron told SI.com.

“He wanted to show me that you can persevere through any circumstance, and I hope that I can spread that message to young people around the world as part of his legacy.”

In keeping with that message, all proceeds from the specially designed gear will benefit the Cameron Champ Foundation, which helps provide educational and athletic mentorship for youth in underserved communities.

Cameron, who is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, wore the eye-opening gear at last week's Genesis Invitational. The one white, one black shoe caught the attention of golf fans, though it was the polo honoring his grandfather that seemed to be near and dear to Cam’s heart.

“The Mack Champ polo represents a silhouette of the first known picture of Pops playing golf," he said.

“It serves as a tribute to his life journey, quest for equality, passion for golf and the way he gave of himself to others.”