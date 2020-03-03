Oh what a difference a year makes. It was just twelve months ago that Francesco Molinari was one of the hottest golfers on the planet. Having won three events in twelve world-wide starts Molinari had risen to No. 7 in the world. He was riding a huge wave following a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational until the Masters happened.

This week the likable Italian returns to the API and the site of his most recent victory to defend his 2019 title. A year ago, Molinari closed with a final round 64 to beat Matthew Fitzpatrick by two strokes. He now heads back to the API in quite different form having missed three consecutive cuts prior to a T-53 at the WGC Mexico Championship.

One player that arrives in Orlando in top form, is world No. 1 Rory McIlroy. The 2018 API champion comes in following a week off and headlines a stocked field at Bay Hill. Five of the top 10 players in the world including world No. 3 Brooks Koepka and recent Genesis winner Adam Scott will tee it up.

One marquis name sitting out the API this week is Tiger Woods. Despite winning at Bay Hill eight times over his career, Tiger’s reps announced last week that Woods would miss the event for a second consecutive year because of a stiff back. He missed the 2019 edition with a neck injury.

In all, 10 of the top 20 players in the world will peg it at Arnie’s place with big names like Mickelson, Fowler and Day sprinkled into a field that would make the King proud.

Here’s who to keep an eye on this week at Bay Hill.

Nuts and Bolts:

March 5-8

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

7,454 yards, Par 72

Like:

Rory McIlory 5/1

The runaway favorite this week, McIlroy heads to Orlando with stellar recent play and a sparkling track record at Bay Hill. In six world-wide starts this season McIlroy has finished no worse than fifth. In fact, since last year’s Tour Championship Rory has just one finish outside of the top 10.

Oh, and he loves Arnie’s place. McIlroy won the API back in 2018 and has three finishes inside the top 11 over four starts at Bay Hill

Tommy Fleetwood 14/1

Yes, Sunday at the Honda was heartbreaking for Tommy Fleetwood. With a chance at his first career PGA Tour victory, Fleetwood sent his second shot on the 72nd hole into the PGA National pond. But the way Fleetwood handled his mishap shows he has no plans of slowing down. The Englishman owned the shot, stood up for his decision and said he’d do it again. That’s a guy who’s confident in his game, and a guy who can bounce back in a hurry.

Fleetwood was the 36-hole leader a year ago at the API before he was derailed by a third round 76. Look for him to be in the hunt again this week.

Value:

Jason Day 35/1

The sneaky suspicion has crept into my head that Day is getting ready to go on a bit of a run. The Aussie is another former API champion, winning the event in 2016 and has had steady success at Bay Hill. Aside from a withdrawal last year due to a back injury, Day has had top-25 finishes in five of his last six starts at Arnie’s place.

Day finished T-16 at the Farmers and fourth at the AT&T, and his mastery around the green has him ranked No. 1 on tour in SG: Around the Green.

Tyrell Hatton 50/1

A player whose odds are dictated by his relative anonymity in the U.S., Hatton is simply too good to ignore at 50-to-1 odds. The 32nd ranked player in the world recently finished T-6 at the WGC Mexico Championship and hasn’t finished outside of the top 14 in his last three PGA Tour starts. Hatton has also had a good run at Bay Hill where he’s a perfect three for three in cuts made and finished T-4 in 2017. His steady iron play should set up plenty of birdie opportunities in Orlando.

Sleeper:

Francesco Molinari 175/1

It’s not often you see a defending champion go off at odds this high. A year ago, Molinari was in the midst of one of the hottest stretches of his career which he rode until the final round of the Masters. Since then Francesco has be trying to find his game. He’s missed three of his last four cuts, but his talent and track record at Bay Hill is hard to ignore: four top-10 finishes in seven starts. What better place to get back on track than one of the Italian’s most comfortable spots on tour?