Tiger Woods was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday as the first member of the Class of 2021.

Woods was picked by the Hall of Fame's 20-member Selection Committee. The Committee voted on Wednesday from a list of 10 finalists. Woods will need to wait until he turns 45 until entering the museum.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement. “This past year has been such an incredible journey, and the support I've received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

Woods currently has a record-tying 82 PGA Tour victories that he has recorded throughout his more than two decade long professional career. His 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus.

Woods also won three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateurs and three straight U.S. Amateurs before turning to the professional ranks in 1996.

He is also an 11-time PGA Tour player of the year and has played on eight U.S. Ryder Cup teams and nine U.S. Presidents Cup teams. This past December, he was victorious as the U.S. Presidents Cup team captain.

“Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,” PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “His imprint on the game is immeasurable, and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he’s inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.”