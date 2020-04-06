The 2020 British Open has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Royal and Ancient announced Monday.

The decision marks the first time the legendary tournament has been canceled since World War II.

"This will be disappointing for a great many people but this pandemic is severely affecting the UK and we have to act responsibly to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone involved," the R&A said. "It is the right thing to do."

Golf Digest first reported last week that the British Open was expected to be canceled. According to Golf Digest, The R&A could choose to cancel the event rather than postpone it because it can collect an insurance payment if it cancels by a certain date. The insurance policy reportedly protects against a global pandemic.

This year's tournament was scheduled to take place on July 16-19 at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England. The R&A announced the 2021 Open will now be played at Royal St. George's from July 11-18, and the 2022 Open will be held at St. Andrews from July 10-17.

The British Open is the latest major golf tournament to have its schedule altered. The Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship have all announced postponements, though they are currently planned to be completed at a later date.