Live golf is finally returning in two weeks.

The PGA Tour announced Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will face Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a charity skins game on May 17. The TaylorMade Driving Relief match will be played at the historic Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

McIlroy and Johnson will play for the American Nurses Foundation while Fowler and Wolff will compete for the CDC Foundation. UnitedHealth Group will provide a $3 million purse, and Farmers Insurance has pledged $1 million to back a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate. The organization helps COVID-19 healthcare workers and frontline shift employees

"It's been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm excited and thankful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and providing us with the opportunity to show our support of those on the frontlines," McIlroy said in a statement. "I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe."

The match marks the first event ever televised from Seminole. It will air live on NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel and Sky Sports, as well as stream online. NBC Sport's Mike Tirico will provide commentary from his home in Michigan, and analysts will participate in the broadcast from an off-site truck.

The PGA Tour said the event will follow "all guidelines, executive orders and mandates issued by the state of Florida, Palm Beach County and the city of Juno Beach." No fans or spectators will be allowed on the course.

The PGA Tour has been shut down since mid-March and is set to resume with its revised schedule in June at the Charles Schwab Cup in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson plan to play against Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a 2-on-2 charity match on Memorial Day weekend. The exact date of the match and other details are not known at this time.