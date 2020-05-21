To say "The Match" will be a star-studded affair would be a gross understatement.

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will battle Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., on Sunday, May 24, in this tag-team charity event.

For sports fans needing a live event fix, the Turner family of networks will have you covered on Sunday.

There will be a pre-show for the event beginning at 2 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app. Adam Lefkoe, Kelly Stewart and Cabbie Richards will handle hosting duties for the hour. The trio will be joined by special guests throughout show.

The match itself will begin at 3 p.m. ET and air on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. You can also watch it on the B/R app.

Brian Anderson, who calls MLB and NBA action for Turner, will do play-by-play. Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman, who won the Masters in 2008, will be the analysts. Amanda Balionis and Justin Thomas are the on-course reporters.

Clearly, Barkley is the name here who stands out. The outspoken lightening rod is used to dipping out of his NBA comfort zone, working the studio during the NCAA Tournament. Now he's taking his talents to the golf world for this exhibition match.

Given the causal nature of the event, Barkley will have plenty of opportunities to show off his personality and sense of humor. While most broadcasters would be terrified of poking fun at Brady and Manning, Barkley won't care. At all.

Anderson—to no surprise, given the veteran he is—knows the broadcast will be The Charles Barkley Show. He recently told TMJ4 News, "I'm in there just to make sure we get to commercial on time."

While Barkley is sure to drop some memorable quotes, the trash talk between Brady and Manning should give Turner—and viewers—the best moments during the afternoon. And Phil Mickelson is promising that he and Tiger will up their personalities for "The Match."

"Tiger and I clamped up the first time,” Mickelson told Golfweek. “That won’t happen again. I think having Peyton there will be a big part of it because he gives me and Tom somebody to rough up. Peyton, when he comes back at you, he does it in a funny way that elicits a laughter from you as opposed to a defensive response.

“And I think that’s why he’s so funny, because even the person he is cutting up finds it funny and doesn’t take it personal. And that will allow us to free it up and do it a little bit more.”